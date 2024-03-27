EAM Jaishankar Highlights Commitment To Resolving Russia-Ukraine Conflict

External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar emphasized India's commitment to resolving the Russia-Ukraine conflict by highlighting the country's efforts. He mentioned that India had the chance to engage in candid and direct discussions with Moscow regarding the issue.
He also mentioned that India has been utilized by others to transmit messages during the conflict.
Jaishankar, who is currently in Malaysia, was engaging with the Indian community at an event during his visit.
"I go back to India tomorrow, I have the foreign minister of Ukraine visiting me the day after that. We have also been the country who have the opportunity to talk to the Russians very frankly and bluntly on this issue (Russia-Ukraine conflict). On different aspects, others have used us to pass messages," Jaishankar said.
"The same thing applies when it comes to the Gaza-Israel conflict as well. This is not an issue of a moral cop-out. This is an issue today of appreciating that real life actually has a whole lot of complexities and that the considered answers, the sustainable answers, cannot be very angular. They cannot pick some facets to the exclusion of other facets," he added.
India has consistently expressed its disapproval of the loss of civilian lives and has advocated for a peaceful resolution to the Russia-Ukraine conflict.
In a major statement, PM Modi told President Putin that "this is not the era of war" on the sidelines of the SCO summit in Uzbekistan last year. The statement even made to the G20 communique under the presidency of India.
On March 20, Prime Minister Modi had a phone call with Russian President Vladimir Putin and Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy.
Ukraine's Foreign Minister, Dmytro Kuleba, is scheduled to visit India for an official two-day trip. The purpose of his visit is to engage in discussions pertaining to the relationship between the two countries, as well as explore opportunities for collaboration on regional and global matters of shared concern.
On Thursday, he is scheduled to reach India as he has been invited by the External Affairs Minister, S Jaishankar, for a visit to the country.
Earlier today, the External Affairs Minister (EAM) had a meeting with Tan Sri SA Vigneswaran, who is the President of the Malaysian Indian Congress. During the meeting, the EAM expressed gratitude for their backing in strengthening the relationship between New Delhi and Kuala Lumpur.
"Met with Tan Sri @TSVigneswaranSA, President of @MIC_Malaysia and its members. Thanked them for their continued support towards nurturing closer India-Malaysia ties," he posted on X.
Jaishankar also met with Saraswathy Kandasami, who is the Vice President of the People's Justice Party or KEADILAN, in Kuala Lumpur.
"Received YB Senator@KSaraswathy24, Vice President of@KEADILANand other senior members earlier today in Kuala Lumpur.Appreciated their commitment for deepening cooperation in various domains," he stated.