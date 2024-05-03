EAM Jaishankar Meets ASEAN Senior Officials, Emphasizes Strategic Partnership
External Affairs Minister (EAM) S Jaishankar met with ASEAN Senior Officials in New Delhi on Friday, expressing confidence in the continued growth of the ASEAN-India comprehensive strategic partnership.
Highlighting the significance of ASEAN-India meetings in India's diplomatic calendar, Jaishankar welcomed the progress in cooperation and affirmed his belief in the partnership's strength.
Taking to platform 'X', S Jaishankar said "Delighted to receive ASEAN Senior Officials in New Delhi this afternoon. Glad to be apprised of the progress in our cooperation The ASEAN-India meetings are a significant feature of India’s diplomatic calendar. Confident that our Comprehensive Strategic Partnership will grow from strength to strength."
The Association of Southeast Asian Nations (ASEAN) is an inter-governmental international organisation, including Indonesia, Vietnam, Laos, Brunei, Thailand, Myanmar, the Philippines, Cambodia, Singapore and Malaysia
"The delegation of Senior Officials' from ASEAN, Timor-Leste and the ASEAN Secretariat jointly called on S Jaishankar on Friday. While underlining that ASEAN is a crucial pillar of India's Act East Policy and its vision for the wider Indo-Pacific, EAM encouraged the delegation to focus on subjects of critical importance and specific outcomes, including early completion of review of ASEAN-India Trade in Goods Agreement (AITIGA) and regional issues of mutual interest," the MEA said in a statement.
In a recent address at the first ASEAN Future Forum, Jaishankar advocated for enhanced cooperation between India and ASEAN, emphasizing support for ASEAN unity and centrality in the Indo-Pacific region. He highlighted the alignment between India's Indo-Pacific Oceans Initiative (IPOI) and the ASEAN outlook on the Indo-Pacific (AOIP), underscoring their joint commitment to addressing comprehensive security challenges.
India's active participation in various ASEAN-led frameworks, including the East Asia Summit (EAS), ASEAN Regional Forum (ARF), ASEAN Defence Ministers Meeting+ (ADMM+), and the Expanded ASEAN Maritime Forum (EAMF), reflects its commitment to regional collaboration and stability.