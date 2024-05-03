EAM Jaishankar Meets ASEAN Senior Officials, Emphasizes Strategic Partnership

"The delegation of Senior Officials' from ASEAN, Timor-Leste and the ASEAN Secretariat jointly called on S Jaishankar on Friday. While underlining that ASEAN is a crucial pillar of India's Act East Policy and its vision for the wider Indo-Pacific, EAM encouraged the delegation to focus on subjects of critical importance and specific outcomes, including early completion of review of ASEAN-India Trade in Goods Agreement (AITIGA) and regional issues of mutual interest," the MEA said in a statement.