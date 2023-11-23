Earthquake of Magnitude 4.5 Rocks Nepal

An earthquake of magnitude 4.5 struck Nepal in the early hours of Thursday, according to the Nepal Seismological Centre.
The earthquake, which had its epicenter in Chitlang of Makwanpur district in Nepal, occurred at approximately 1:20 am (local time). Fortunately, there were no reported casualties.
Nepal is currently undergoing a recovery phase after being hit by a strong earthquake measuring 6.4 on the Richter scale on November 3, resulting in casualties and significant damage.
India has dispatched an urgent assistance bundle, which includes medical supplies, aid materials, and other resources, to assist those impacted by the 6.4 magnitude earthquake.
The powerful earthquake, which also shook New Delhi and some areas in northern India, caused 157 fatalities and numerous injuries in Nepal. Taking on the role of the initial aid provider, India sent necessary medicines and relief supplies to help the communities affected by the earthquake.
The External Affairs Minister, S Jaishankar, stated that this quick reaction is in line with Prime Minister Narendra Modi's Neighbourhood First Policy, highlighting India's dedication to assisting its neighboring countries during difficult times.
India dispatched the fourth installment of aid for earthquake relief to Nepal on Monday. The assistance primarily consisted of crucial medical supplies.
According to an official statement, the assistance provided includes essential medicines and equipment, and is based on the needs communicated by the Nepal Medical Association.
India has sent more than 34 tonnes of emergency relief supplies to Nepal in response to the earthquake that occurred in Jajarkot and nearby areas on November 3.