Strong 5.6 Magnitude Earthquake Jolts Nepal, Tremors Felt In North India

An earthquake measuring 5.6 magnitude on the Richter Scale struck Nepal on Monday, tremors of which were felt in several parts of northern India, including Delhi and the national capital region.
According to the National Center for Seismology (NCS), the earthquake tremors were felt at around 4:18 pm today. This is the third major earthquake to hit Nepal in the past four days.
On Friday (November 3), a 6.4 magnitude earthquake had struck with the strong tremors felt across parts of north India including Bihar, Uttar Pradesh and Madhya Pradesh.
As per several reports in the media the death toll from that earthquake stood at 157 with many others injured. The death toll was still expected to rise with rescue operations underway.
A day after the 6.4 magnitude earthquake hit Nepal, India dispatched emergency relief materials for the quake-affected people of the neighboring country.
This was informed by External Affairs Minister S Jaishakar who took to platform X today and wrote, “Providing emergency relief assistance to earthquake affected areas of Nepal. As a first responder, India delivers medicines and relief material. PM @narendramodi’s Neighbourhood First policy in action.”