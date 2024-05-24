Elon Musk Predicts AI Will Eliminate Jobs; Work Could Become More Like a Hobby

Tesla CEO Elon Musk has predicted that artificial intelligence (AI) will eventually eliminate all jobs, a development he views as potentially positive.
Speaking remotely via webcam at the Viva Tech event in Paris, Musk stated, "Probably none of us will have a job." He envisions a future where jobs become "optional," suggesting that people might work only if they choose to, similar to a hobby.
"If you want to do a job that's kinda like a hobby, you can do a job," Musk explained. "But otherwise, AI and the robots will provide any goods and services that you want."
For this scenario to be successful, Musk emphasized the need for a "universal high income," distinguishing it from the concept of universal basic income (UBI), where the government provides a fixed amount of money to everyone regardless of their earnings. He did not delve into the specifics of this concept.
"There would be no shortage of goods or services," Musk assured. He noted the rapid advancement of AI capabilities in recent years, pointing out that regulators, companies, and users are still grappling with how to responsibly integrate the technology.
Musk has previously expressed concerns about AI, describing it as his biggest fear. He referenced the "Culture Book Series" by Ian Banks, which portrays a utopian society run by advanced technology, as the most realistic and "the best envisioning of a future AI."
Musk raised the issue of emotional fulfillment in a jobless future.
"The question will really be one of meaning - if the computer and robots can do everything better than you, does your life have meaning?" He pondered. "I do think there's perhaps still a role for humans in this - in that we may give AI meaning."
Additionally, Musk advised parents to monitor and limit their children's social media usage, warning that these platforms "are being programmed by a dopamine-maximizing AI."
Concerns about the impact of AI on various industries and jobs persist among industry experts. CNN reports that researchers at MIT's Computer Science and Artificial Intelligence Lab found that the adoption of AI in workplaces has been slower than anticipated. The report also indicated that many jobs previously thought to be at risk from AI were not economically viable for employers to automate at that time.
Experts generally agree that jobs requiring high emotional intelligence and human interaction, such as mental health professionals, creatives, and teachers, are less likely to be replaced by AI.