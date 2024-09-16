Emmy 2024: Anna Sawai Becomes First Asian To Win Best Drama Actress With 'Shogun'

For the second time in eight months, Hollywood's elite gathered at Los Angeles' LA Live Peacock Theatre for the 2024 Emmy Awards, celebrating the year's most outstanding television performances. The ceremony marked a return to tradition after the 2023 event had been postponed to January due to industry strikes.
In a historic win, actress Anna Sawai became the first Asian performer to claim the Emmy for Best Drama Actress.
Sawai earned the accolade for her compelling role in the FX series "Shogun," defeating fellow nominees Jennifer Aniston ("The Morning Show"), Carrie Coon ("The Gilded Age"), Maya Erskine ("Mr. and Mrs. Smith"), Imelda Staunton ("The Crown"), and Reese Witherspoon ("The Morning Show").
In her acceptance speech, Sawai expressed deep gratitude to her team and her mother, stating, "Thank you John Landgraf and the whole FX team for believing in our story. Thank you, Justin and Rachel, for believing in me and giving me this role of a lifetime. Lastly, thank you to my team and thank you to my family. Mom, I love you. You are the reason I'm here. You showed me stoicism and that's how I was able to portray it. This is to all the women who expect nothing and continue to be an example for everyone."
This was Sawai's first Emmy nomination and win. Her previous credits include Apple TV+ series "Pachinko" and "Monarch," as well as the British crime drama "Giri/Haji," and films such as "F9" and "Ninja Assassin."
"Shogun," the most-nominated series of the 2024 Emmys with 25 nominations, is based on James Clavell’s novel of the same name, which draws from real Japanese history. Sawai's portrayal of Toda Mariko, a pivotal character in Japan's political turmoil, was central to the show's acclaim.
In addition to Sawai’s win, Hiroyuki Sanada, who portrayed Lord Yoshii Toranaga, took home the Emmy for Best Actor in a Drama Series—his first nomination and win.
The night belonged to "Shogun," which was honored with the Emmy for Outstanding Drama Series. Created by Rachel Kondo and Justin Marks, the historical drama solidified its status as the standout show of the evening.