English Becomes Official US Language as Trump Revokes Clinton Order

US President Donald Trump has officially designated English as the nation’s official language through an executive order signed on Saturday. The order repeals former President Bill Clinton’s directive that facilitated access to government services for individuals with limited English proficiency.

Citing the historical significance of English in America’s governance, the executive order states: "From the founding of our Republic, English has been used as our national language. Our Nation's historic governing documents, including the Declaration of Independence and the Constitution, have all been written in English."

Trump emphasized that establishing English as the official language is long overdue, asserting that a shared national language is fundamental to fostering unity and strengthening the country. "A nationally designated language is at the core of a unified and cohesive society, and the United States is strengthened by a citizenry that can freely exchange ideas in one shared language," the order declares.

The move is aimed at streamlining communication, reinforcing national values, and ensuring consistency in government operations. The order further underscores that promoting English proficiency will help immigrants integrate into American society, providing them with economic opportunities and a clearer path to civic engagement.

"In welcoming new Americans, a policy of encouraging the learning and adoption of our national language will make the United States a shared home and empower new citizens to achieve the American dream," the order states.

As part of the directive, US Attorney General Pamela Bondi has been tasked with rescinding policy guidance issued under Executive Order 13166 and providing updated directives in line with the new order.

Trump’s decision has sparked nationwide debate, with proponents arguing that it fosters national cohesion, while critics contend it may pose challenges for non-English-speaking communities. The long-term impact of the policy remains to be seen.