India is Overrun with Infiltrators - Will It Learn from Donald Trump?

While some immigrants are blessings, others can be curses. This fact is known to Donald Trump better than any other world leader. His outspoken stance on cracking down on illegal immigration in the U.S. has defined his leadership. It has also earned him plenty of critics - even from within his own country. Soon after taking over charge at the White House, the US president immediately focused on this concern. It was a key part of his 'Make America Great Again' campaign. The Trump administration swiftly introduced tough measures to address what it saw as a serious threat to the nation's future.

The new administration has already started using military planes to deport undocumented immigrants from Mexico, Ghana, Nigeria, Cameroon, and Guatemala. Of course, this crackdown has not spared India. A military aircraft carrying about 104 Indian migrants has been deployed dropping them in Amritsar. This marks a complete departure from the usual deportation process and sends a strong message about Trump’s posture in tackling illegal immigration.

It seems, unlike other leaders, Donald Trump is well aware of the risks illegal immigration poses to the U.S. if it had remained as lax as the Biden administration. He often points to Europe—where France, the UK, Germany, Sweden and Italy are grappling with growing unrest, as some migrant populations openly challenge the government and indulge in violence. Many of the mainstream media outlets often attempt to downplay or completely ignore the serious consequences of the rapidly increasing Muslim population in European countries. Rather than addressing the challenges that come with this demographic shift, these media organizations frequently choose to suppress discussions on issues such as cultural tensions, social unrest, and security concerns. Trump rightly argues that if the U.S. had remained complacent like some European countries, and encouraged a flood of infiltration as the previous administrations, it could be heading down the same dangerous path.

Sadly, in India too, some political leaders and media journalists consistently downplay the serious risks of unchecked illegal immigration. Certain political parties have even gone so far as to welcome certain kinds of migrants while blatantly opposing the government's efforts to grant citizenship to persecuted religious minorities, such as Hindus, Sikhs, Buddhists, Jains, and Christians from neighboring countries. This stance overlooks the many dangers that illegal infiltration, particularly from Bangladesh and by Rohingyas, brings to India's security and social stability. Intelligence reports have warned that terror groups based in Pakistan might be using migrant movements as a cover to sneak operatives into India, posing a direct threat to national security and straining ties with neighboring nations.

Incidentally, the U.S. president has faced significant backlash over the fact that illegal Indian immigrants from America were being deported in handcuffs and shackles, a sight many in India find deeply humiliating. Many believe that the U.S. has overreacted in this matter, causing considerable emotional distress and trauma to affected families. Not everyone agrees with this ruthless approach, but India has quickly shown a willingness to cooperate with the U.S. in dealing with undocumented Indian nationals or those who have overstayed. This suggests how immigration policies are deeply tied to international relations. Moreover, India cannot afford to strain its relationship with the United States.

Nevertheless, Trump has also won high praise for his benevolence in picking the best Indian Americans for the new administration. He is quick to heap appreciation on those who might prove promising to the country. Among the prominent appointments are Vivek Ramaswamy, who is co-leading the newly formed Department of Government Efficiency, and Kash Patel, nominated as the next FBI Director. Trump has also entrusted key positions to Harmeet Dhillon, Dr. Jay Bhattacharya, and Sriram Krishnan, reflecting his recognition of Indian-American talent in multiple sectors. This has undoubtedly filled many Indians with pride.

To sum up, Trump’s immigration stance is a paradox — iron fists for illegal migrants, open arms for high achievers. As his policies continue to unfold, one thing is pretty clear: love him or hate him, Trump knows how to make waves and how to make America great again. Should India also learn a lesson or two from Donald Trump, who never shies away from calling a spade a spade? India should not be overrun with immigrants who spread the tentacles of terror and hatred.