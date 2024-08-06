Ex-PM Khaleda Zia: A Key Figure in Bangladeshi Politics

Khaleda Zia, 78, is a significant and influential figure in Bangladeshi politics. She served as Prime Minister of Bangladesh on two separate occasions: from 1991 to 1996 and from 2001 to 2006. As the leader of the Bangladesh Nationalist Party (BNP), she has been a central player in the country's political landscape. Zia's tenure was marked by both notable achievements and contentious controversies, including allegations of corruption.