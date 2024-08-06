Ex-PM Khaleda Zia: A Key Figure in Bangladeshi Politics

Masum Billah, Dhaka
Khaleda Zia, 78, is a significant and influential figure in Bangladeshi politics. She served as Prime Minister of Bangladesh on two separate occasions: from 1991 to 1996 and from 2001 to 2006. As the leader of the Bangladesh Nationalist Party (BNP), she has been a central player in the country's political landscape. Zia's tenure was marked by both notable achievements and contentious controversies, including allegations of corruption.
In 2018, Zia was convicted on charges related to the misappropriation of funds intended for an orphanage trust. Her conviction was widely criticized by her party and supporters as being politically motivated, aimed at sidelining her from the political arena.
Bangladesh President Orders Release of Khaleda Zia Amid Political Turmoil
In a dramatic development following the ouster of Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina, Bangladesh President Mohammed Shahabuddin has ordered the immediate release of former Prime Minister Khaleda Zia. This decision comes as part of broader efforts to stabilize the country amidst intense political unrest.
The announcement was made by the president’s press team on Monday, following a high-level meeting led by Shahabuddin. The meeting included Army Chief General Waker-Uz-Zaman, the heads of the navy and air force, and leaders from key opposition parties, including the BNP and Jamaat-e-Islami. The decision to free Zia was made unanimously.
The move follows a period of intense political upheaval, including a mass uprising and the resignation of Sheikh Hasina. Zia’s release is seen as a significant shift in the political landscape of Bangladesh.
Additionally, the president’s statement included the decision to release all individuals detained during recent student protests. Over 2,000 people had been arrested amid violent demonstrations, which began over government job quotas and escalated into broader demands for Hasina’s resignation. The protests, which resulted in nearly 300 deaths, had been met with a severe crackdown from security forces.
General Waker-Uz-Zaman has promised the formation of an interim government and a thorough investigation into the deaths and injustices of recent weeks. The interim government is expected to be announced later today, with the goal of restoring order and overseeing the transition towards a new political framework.