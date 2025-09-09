Ex-PM Khanal’s Wife Killed in Arson Attack Amid Nepal’s Anti-Govt Uprising

Nepal is witnessing its most bloody political rebellion in years, with protests against the government escalating into arson, attacks, and lethal clashes between protesters and police. The protests, which are dominated by Gen Z protesters, have already taken 19 lives and injured over 300 people across the nation.

In a stunning twist, Rajyalaxmi Chitrakar, wife of ex-Prime Minister Jhalanath Khanal, died of critical burn wounds after protesters torched their home in the Dallu area of Kathmandu. Even after being taken to Kirtipur Burn Hospital, doctors were unable to save her.

The capital city has become a battleground. Groups of furious youth demonstrators ransacked political party headquarters, smashed parliament, burned police outposts, and attacked the personal residences of top leaders. Ex-Premier Sher Bahadur Deuba and his wife, Foreign Minister Arzu Rana Deuba, were physically assaulted in their Budanilkantha home. Footage depicted Deuba with blood streaming from the face before the authorities stepped in. Several other leaders, such as President Ramchandra Paudel, former PM Pushpa Kamal Dahal, former home minister Ramesh Lekhak, and communication minister Prithvi Subba Gurung, also saw their properties vandalized.

Amid mounting violence, Prime Minister KP Sharma Oli resigned on Tuesday, just over a year after taking office for the fourth time in July 2024 with the backing of the Nepali Congress Party. Known for his proximity to Beijing, Oli was preparing for a scheduled visit to India later this month. His resignation came only hours after protesters set fire to his private residence in Balkot.

The protest, led mostly by Nepal's generation Z, broke out after the government restricted access to 26 unofficial social media sites, including Facebook, YouTube, and X, last Friday. Free speech agitators have blamed political elites for defending corruption while harassing free speech. On the Internet, young activists shared leaks of politicians' children's lavish lifestyles on platforms such as Reddit and Instagram, spurring indignation.

On the streets of Kathmandu, slogans like "KP Chor, Desh Chodd" ("KP thief, leave the country") and "Punish Corrupt Leaders" were being echoed. Demonstrators also held signs saying "Stop the ban on social media. Stop corruption, not social media."

There are graphic images of clashes. In one of the videos circulated widely, Finance Minister Bishnu Prasad Paudel was pursued through the streets of Kathmandu before being kicked to the ground by a young protester, smashing into a wall as onlookers jeered.

What started as rage against censorship has now ballooned into a full-blown anti-establishment movement, with Nepal's youth calling war against deep-seated political corruption. With parliament vandalized, party offices torched, and the government in shambles, the Himalayan nation is in the midst of its worst crisis in years.

