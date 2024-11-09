World

Explosion at Railway Station in Pakistan Claims Over 20 Lives


An explosion at a railway station in Pakistan's southwestern Balochistan province claimed the lives of at least 25 people, including 14 soldiers, according to local police.

The blast occurred as a train bound from Quetta to Peshawar was en route, reports stated. Over 50 persons were injured in the incident, reports said.

Initial accounts indicate that the explosion took place at the booking office, moments before the Jaffer Express was expected to arrive at the platform, as reported by Geo News. Scheduled to depart for Peshawar at 9:00 a.m., the train had not yet reached the station when the blast occurred, officials from the railway department confirmed to PTI.

A senior official told Dawn that about 100 people were present at the blast site. Police and security forces were sent to the spot, the government said, noting that the bomb disposal squad was collecting evidence.

Reportedly, the Balochistan Liberation Army (BLA) has claimed responsibility for the attack. In a statement, the group revealed that a suicide bomber targeted military personnel stationed at the railway station.

