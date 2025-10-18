Explosions Amid Dhaka Airport Fire: How Severe Could the Damage Be?

By Masum Billah (Dhaka, Bangladesh)

After more than seven hours of intense firefighting, the massive fire at the Cargo Village of Hazrat Shahjalal International Airport in Dhaka has finally been brought under control, allowing flight operations to resume.

The blaze, which erupted around 2:15 pm near Gate 8 of the cargo area, forced airport authorities to suspend all flights temporarily. The affected section stores imported goods, and eyewitnesses reported several drums exploding as the fire spread. The exact cause of the fire remains unknown.

Firefighters from 37 units, along with teams from the Bangladesh Air Force, Civil Aviation Authority, and Bangladesh Navy, worked tirelessly to contain the flames. According to the Fire Service, the fire was “under control” at 9:18 pm on Saturday night. In their terminology, “under control” means the fire has stopped spreading, while complete extinguishment is referred to as “doused.”

Eyewitnesses described thick smoke blanketing the cargo village and intense heat that caused some firefighters to fall ill. Airport personnel were also seen assisting with the firefighting efforts. Aircraft parked nearby were quickly moved to safer locations to prevent accidents.

As a safety measure, flights to and from Dhaka were diverted to Chattogram’s Shah Amanat International Airport and Osmani International Airport, Sylhet. Eight flights landed in Chattogram during the disruption, and several international flights scheduled to depart from Dhaka were grounded until the situation was brought under control.

The Civil Aviation Authority and the Ministry of Civil Aviation and Tourism confirmed that flight operations have now resumed, though airport authorities will continue to monitor the situation closely to ensure safety.

Passengers are advised to check with airlines before travelling, as some delays may continue due to the backlog of diverted and delayed flights.

