FBI's Most Wanted Mom Captured in India — What Really Happened to Her Son?

In a major international law enforcement breakthrough, Cindy Rodriguez Singh, once listed among the FBI’s “Top 10 Most Wanted Fugitives,” has been arrested in India. The 40-year-old American woman is accused of murdering her six-year-old son, Noel Alvarez, and faces charges of Capital Murder of a person under 10 years of age and Unlawful Flight to Avoid Prosecution.

FBI Director Kash Patel confirmed the arrest on X (formerly Twitter), noting that Singh had fled the United States over two years ago, boarding an India-bound flight shortly after authorities launched a welfare check on Noel, who had been missing since October 2022. At the time, Singh reportedly traveled with her husband and six other minor children, leaving her son behind, and never returned to the U.S.

BREAKING: @FBI has arrested another Top 10 Most Wanted Fugitive: Cindy Rodriguez Singh.



Singh is wanted on state charges of killing her six-year-old son. She will face charges of Unlawful Flight to Avoid Prosecution and Capital Murder of a person under 10 years of age.



In March… pic.twitter.com/0GWaNxRaMA — FBI Director Kash Patel (@FBIDirectorKash) August 20, 2025

Singh, born in Dallas, Texas, on January 30, 1985, has brown hair and distinctive tattoos on her back, arms, and legs. The FBI had previously warned she might have ties to India and Mexico and had offered a $250,000 reward for information leading to her capture.

The case first drew attention in March 2023, when authorities in Everman, Texas, conducted a welfare check after Noel disappeared. According to local police reports, Singh applied for passports for all her children except Noel in November 2022. Despite extensive searches, the boy was never found and is presumed dead. Singh was formally charged in Tarrant County, Fort Worth, Texas, in October 2023, and a federal arrest warrant followed in November 2023.

Director Patel called the arrest a significant achievement, marking the fourth capture of a “Top 10 Most Wanted” fugitive in the past seven months. He praised both U.S. and Indian authorities for their coordinated efforts.

Texas Senator Ted Cruz commented on X, expressing relief that Singh has been brought back to face justice for the alleged “heinous crime of murdering her child.”

Singh is expected to be extradited to the United States to face trial in Texas, ending a lengthy international search for the fugitive mother.

