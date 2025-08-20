Trump Doubled Tariffs on India to Deter Russia, Says White House

White House Press Secretary Karoline Leavitt on Tuesday (local time) said US President Donald Trump raised tariffs on India to deter Russia over the Ukraine conflict. Trump has doubled India’s tariff to 50%, adding a 25% levy to the earlier 25%.

Advertisment

During her press briefing, Leavitt said the sanctions were aimed at putting secondary pressure on Russia.

“Look, the President has applied tremendous public pressure to bring this war to an end. He has taken concrete steps—such as sanctions on India and other measures. He’s made it clear he wants this war to stop and dismissed suggestions that we should wait another month before any meeting takes place,” she stated.

Earlier, Trump met Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky at the White House, where he indicated openness to a trilateral meeting with Putin to negotiate peace in Ukraine.

Trump described the day as “very successful,” while Zelensky called it the “best conversation” he has had with the US President so far.

Leavitt added that Trump is determined to secure peace at the earliest.

“The President wants to act swiftly and end this war as soon as possible… With several European leaders, including the NATO Secretary General, leaving the White House, they all agreed this is a positive first step. It’s encouraging that the two leaders will sit down together, and the President expects that to happen,” she said.

She further noted, “I can assure you the United States government and the Trump administration are actively working with both Russia and Ukraine to make this bilateral meeting happen.”

Leavitt said Trump’s persistent push for peace prompted European leaders to arrive at the White House within 48 hours of his meeting with Putin.

“The President met with European leaders at the White House just 48 hours after sitting down with President Putin on American soil. The progress shared in the readout following that meeting was so significant that every one of those leaders boarded a plane and came to the United States within two days,” she stated.

She added, “These leaders, with the war unfolding in their own backyard, are grateful that the President took the initiative and provided them with insight into Russia’s position—something the previous administration never did.”

Leavitt reiterated the White House’s stance that the Ukraine war would never have begun if Trump had been in office, responding to a reporter’s question on the matter.

“The President often says this war would not have started under his leadership—and Putin himself confirmed that,” the reporter noted.

Trump has repeatedly claimed the conflict would not have broken out if he were president, and, notably, Putin appears to share that view. When pressed on this, Leavitt affirmed that Putin did make such a statement.

“True. Do you accept that as true? The European leaders do. And President Putin himself said that, by the way,” Leavitt remarked.

When asked what Trump plans to do to ensure security guarantees last beyond his presidency, Leavitt said he recognizes the importance of lasting peace and is working closely with European leaders and NATO toward that goal.

She emphasized Trump’s commitment to ending the war, noting that he has dedicated significant time and energy to the effort. He has also been in constant talks with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy and European leaders to keep them updated on developments.

“Well, he understands the need for that, as he mentioned yesterday. That’s why he’s holding numerous discussions with both sides of the conflict and with our European allies. The President has been directly engaging with European leaders and NATO on how to secure lasting peace and end the war. He has invested an extraordinary amount of time, energy, and effort into this, and he remains determined to see it through,” Leavitt said.

Alo Read: Trump Vows U.S. Backing for Ukraine’s Security in Any Peace Deal