Ferry Accident Off Mozambique Coast Claims Over 90 Lives

Tragedy struck Mozambique after an overcrowded makeshift ferry sank off the north coast killing over 90 people onboard, reports said on Monday.
According to official sources, a total of 130 people were onboard the ill-fated ferry and five persons have been rescued so far. Further, challenging sea conditions are hindering search operations, reports added.
Reportedly, the incident occurred after the boat encountered difficulties on its way to an island in Nampula province.
Jaime Neto, the secretary of state in Nampula, said that the boat sank due to overcrowding and being unfit for passenger transport, leading to the death of the individuals, including many children.
The incident was partly fueled by misinformation about cholera, prompting passengers to flee the mainland. Mozambique is grappling with a cholera outbreak, with Nampula being the hardest-hit region. According to Unicef, the current outbreak is the worst in 25 years. Since October 2023, Mozambique has reported 13,700 confirmed cases and 30 deaths.
Meanwhile, investigations are underway to determine the cause of the tragic boat accident, with two survivors currently receiving medical treatment.