"...Fighting was Paused For 4-5 Hours": Rajnath Singh On Evacuation Of Indians From Ukraine

"When a military conflict erupted between Russia and Ukraine, parents of our children studying in Kyiv and elsewhere in Ukraine were concerned about their whereabouts and personal safety. Our Prime Minister took it upon himself to ensure the safe return of our students from Ukraine. He rang up Russian President Vladimir Putin and also spoke with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy. To make sure that any intervention by the US doesn't affect the safe return of our students, he also spoke with President Joe Biden. It was because of his efforts that the fighting was paused for 4-5 hours, enabling the safe evacuation of more than 22,000 students from Ukraine," Singh said.