Finland is World's Happiest Country for Seventh Consecutive Year

Finland has sealed its position as the happiest country in the world for the seventh consecutive time, the UN-sponsored World Happiness Report published on Wednesday.
The annual report ranked the happiness of 143 countries based on life evaluation, positive emotions, and negative emotions, among other factors.
Nordic nations have dominated the top rankings with Denmark, Iceland, and Sweden trailing closely behind Finland. Israel finished behind Denmark, Iceland and Sweden.
Meanwhile, Afghanistan maintains its position at the bottom of the list among 143 surveyed countries. There is also a notable shift where the happiest countries no longer include any of the world's largest nations.
Further, India has been ranked 126 like the preceding year in the happiness index. Numerous elements, including marital status, social interaction, and physical well-being, impact the life contentment of elderly Indians.
On the other hand, despite five months of war with Hamas, Israel ranked fifth in the 2024 World Happiness Report.