Finland Named World’s Happiness Country for Sixth Time

Finland has been named the happiest country in the world for the sixth consecutive time in the annual World Happiness Report.

The report that the UN Sustainable Development Solutions Network published on Monday ranks countries on happiness which is further based on three preceding years’ data of their average life evaluations. It is based on global survey data from people in more than 150 countries.

Finland won the coveted prize due to high scores in factors the report uses to measure happiness such as GDP per capita, social support, freedom, healthy life expectancy, generosity, and low corruption.

Moreover, the country saw acts of kindness grow in Ukraine despite the Russian invasion.

Meanwhile, in the global rankings, Northern Europe once again dominated the top spots with Denmark in second place followed by Iceland. Israel occupied fourth position, up five spots from last year.

Lithuania is the only new country in the top twenty, up more than 30 places since 2017. War-torn Afghanistan and Lebanon remain the two unhappiest countries in the survey, with average life evaluations more than five points lower (on a scale running from 0 to 10) than in the ten happiest countries.

However, in a disappointing note, India was ranked 126 of the 137 countries on the list. It stayed below countries like Nepal, China, Bangladesh and Sri Lanka.

While Russia is ranked 72, Ukraine is at the 92nd spot.