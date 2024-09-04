First-Ever Visit: PM Modi Receives Warm Welcome In Brunei
Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Brunei Sultan Haji Hassanal Bolkiah held a significant meeting at the Istana Nurul Iman on Wednesday, focusing on enhancing bilateral relations.
The discussions were described as "wide-ranging," covering the expansion of trade, commercial linkages, and people-to-people exchanges between India and Brunei.
In a statement on X, PM Modi expressed his pleasure at meeting Sultan Haji Hassanal Bolkiah and highlighted the commitment to strengthen ties, saying, "Delighted to meet His Majesty Sultan Haji Hassanal Bolkiah. Our talks were wide ranging and included ways to further cement bilateral ties between our nations. We are going to further expand trade ties, commercial linkages and people-to-people exchanges."
Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) spokesperson Randhir Jaiswal emphasized Brunei's importance in India's 'Act East' Policy and the Indo-Pacific vision.
Jaiswal posted on X, "Building stronger India-Brunei relations. PM @narendramodi was warmly welcomed at the Istana Nurul Iman by His Majesty Sultan Haji Hassanal Bolkiah of Brunei and his close family members. Brunei is an important partner in India's 'Act East' Policy and its Vision of the Indo-Pacific."
This visit marks the first bilateral trip by an Indian Prime Minister to Brunei and coincides with the 40th anniversary of diplomatic relations between the two nations. During his visit, PM Modi was greeted with a ceremonial welcome and expressed gratitude to Crown Prince Haji Al-Muhtadee Billah for the warm reception at the airport.
In a notable event, PM Modi inaugurated the new Chancery of the High Commission of India in Bandar Seri Begawan. The chancery, designed to reflect India's cultural heritage, features traditional motifs and modern aesthetics, creating a serene and welcoming environment.