First Screening of ‘Roi Roi Binale’ Honors Zubeen Garg in Dallas

The Assamese community in Dallas-Fort Worth (ANAJORI) hosted the first-ever screening of the Assamese film “Roi Roi Binale” in the city, honouring Assam's Heartthrob Zubeen Garg.

The event was more than just a film screening; it was a heartfelt celebration of Zubeen Grag and the enduring love and admiration the community holds for him.

“Roi Roi Binale” captivated the audience with its emotional depth, filling the theatre with energy and enthusiasm. The celebration also highlighted the community’s creativity and devotion to Zubeen da’s music, showcased through custom-designed memorabilia, commemorative T-shirts, and unique keepsakes created for the event.

The organisers thanked everyone who made the event memorable, emphasising that this gathering was not merely an occasion, but a vibrant tribute to the legacy of Zubeen Garg.

