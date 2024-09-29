Floods In Nepal Claim 66 Lives; Several Injured, Missing

Heavy rainfall has wreaked havoc across Nepal, leading to devastating floods and landslides that have claimed at least 66 lives and left over 60 injured. As the country grapples with this natural disaster, the death toll is expected to rise, with another 69 individuals reported missing since Friday morning, according to Dil Kumar Tamang, spokesperson for the Nepal Home Ministry.
Among the deceased, 34 lives were lost in the densely populated Kathmandu Valley, which is home to approximately 4 million people. The Nepal Police have reported significant disruptions, with highways blocked in 63 locations and numerous rivers overflowing, inundating roads and bridges.
In response to the crisis, acting Prime Minister Prakash Man Singh convened an emergency meeting with various ministers, including the Home Minister, Home Secretary, and heads of security agencies. As part of the government's immediate measures, all schools across Nepal have been closed for three days, and ongoing examinations have been suspended.
The situation in the capital, Kathmandu, has been particularly dire, with the city experiencing a complete power outage throughout the day due to damage to the main transmission line caused by the floods. Although power was restored in the evening, entry points to Kathmandu remain obstructed by landslides triggered by relentless rainfall.
Emergency services report that 226 homes have been submerged in Kathmandu alone, prompting the deployment of around 3,000 security personnel to assist in rescue operations in affected areas. "The government's priority right now is to rescue the people and help those who have been affected," stated Nepal Home Minister Ramesh Lekhak.
In light of the hazardous conditions, authorities have banned night travel for buses on highways and discouraged the use of private vehicles. Security forces have been placed on high alert as efforts to manage the crisis continue.
The monsoon season in Nepal often brings tragic consequences, with hundreds of fatalities each year due to landslides and flash floods common in the mountainous terrain.