Florida Passes Law Prohibiting Social Media Use for Children Under 14

Florida Governor Ron DeSantis on Monday signed a bill into law that imposes restrictions on children's access to social media platforms. Under this law, children under 14 are prohibited from using social media, while 14- and 15-year-olds must obtain parental consent.
The bill, which will take effect on January 1, 2025, also mandates social media platforms to terminate accounts of underage users and implement third-party verification systems to ensure compliance.
Initially, the state's Republican-controlled legislature proposed a complete ban on social media for children under 16, but DeSantis vetoed it, citing concerns about parental rights. The revised bill allows parents to grant consent for older children to use social media.
Proponents argue that the legislation aims to safeguard children's mental health by mitigating the adverse effects of excessive social media usage, such as anxiety and depression. Critics, however, contend that the law infringes upon First Amendment rights and assert that parents should have sole authority over their children's online activities.
Meta, the parent company of Instagram and Facebook opposed the legislation, expressing concerns about parental discretion and data privacy. The bill does not specify social media platforms but targets those with features like infinite scrolling, reaction metrics, auto-play videos, and push notifications. It exempts platforms primarily used for email, messaging, or texting.
Social media companies are required to permanently delete personal information from terminated accounts and could face civil lawsuits for non-compliance. Florida joins states like Utah, Arkansas, Louisiana, Ohio, and Texas in enacting laws regulating children's access to social media, with several others considering similar measures.