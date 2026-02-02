Former Bangladesh PM Sheikh Hasina Gets 10-Year Jail Term in Land Allocation Cases

A Bangladesh court on February 2 sentenced former Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina to a total of 10 years in prison in two separate corruption cases linked to alleged irregularities in the allocation of government land, official sources said.

The verdict was delivered by Dhaka Special Judge’s Court-4, which awarded Hasina five years’ imprisonment in each case. The sentences will run consecutively, taking the total jail term to 10 years.

The cases are related to the alleged misuse of power in the allocation of residential plots under a government housing project of the Rajdhani Unnayan Kartripakkha (Rajuk) in the Purbachal area near Dhaka. Prosecutors accused Hasina of violating established rules and influencing the land allotment process for personal benefit.

Apart from the former prime minister, the court also convicted several of her relatives and officials. Hasina’s nephew, Radwan Mujib Siddiq, was sentenced to a combined seven years in prison, while her nieces, Tulip Rizwana Siddiq and Azmina Siddiq, were also found guilty. Tulip Siddiq received a four-year sentence, two years in each case.

Rajuk official Mohammad Khurshid Alam, who surrendered before the court, was sentenced to one year of imprisonment in each case, amounting to a total of two years.

The court also imposed fines of Tk 1 lakh on each of the convicted persons and ordered an additional six months of imprisonment if the fines are not paid.

According to the Anti-Corruption Commission (ACC), which filed the cases, the accused manipulated the land allocation process and illegally secured two 10-katha plots by abusing official positions.

The judgment was pronounced around 12.30 pm, officials confirmed.

Sheikh Hasina, 78, has been residing in India since August 5 last year after fleeing Bangladesh amid widespread protests. She was earlier declared a fugitive in connection with multiple cases filed against her after her exit from office.

