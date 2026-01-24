Sheikh Hasina Urges Bangladesh People to Topple Interim Yunus Govt

Former Bangladesh Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina has launched a blistering attack on the country’s interim government led by Muhammad Yunus, claiming that Bangladesh has slipped into chaos, fear and uncertainty, and urging people to rise up against what she described as an “unelected and violent regime”.

In a pre-recorded audio message played at a programme in New Delhi, Hasina said Bangladesh was passing through one of the darkest phases in its history. This was her first address to a public gathering in India since she left Bangladesh following violent protests in August 2024.

Hasina alleged that the country, which she said was built through the Liberation War under Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman, was now gripped by terror and instability. She claimed ordinary citizens were living in fear, with violence, looting and intimidation becoming widespread.

“The nation has been pushed into an age of terror. Democracy has been forced into exile,” she said, accusing the interim administration of destroying democratic institutions and civil freedoms.

She further alleged that law and order had completely broken down, saying women, minorities and journalists were facing growing insecurity. According to her, attacks on religious minorities, suppression of the media and unchecked violence had become routine.

Hasina also accused the Yunus-led administration of betraying national interests, warning that Bangladesh’s land and resources were at risk of being handed over to foreign powers. She claimed this could drag the country into wider regional conflicts.

Calling Muhammad Yunus a “national enemy”, the former prime minister appealed to citizens to unite and resist the current setup. She urged people to draw inspiration from the Liberation War and work towards restoring constitutional rule.

“To overthrow this foreign-backed puppet regime, the people of Bangladesh must stand together to protect sovereignty, independence and democracy,” she said.

Hasina expressed concern over the ban on Awami League activities and the suspension of the party’s registration ahead of the national elections scheduled for February 12. She said free and fair elections would not be possible under the present circumstances.

Outlining a way forward, Hasina called for five urgent steps, including the removal of the interim government, restoration of law and order, protection for minorities and women, an end to politically motivated arrests, and the revival of an independent judiciary.

She also demanded an impartial international probe, under the United Nations, into the events of the past year, saying truth and accountability were essential for national healing.

