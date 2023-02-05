Former Pakistan Prez Parvez Musharraf Passes Away

Former President of Pakistan and chief of army Parvez Musharraf passed away on Sunday at American Hospital in the United Arab Emirates (UAE), several reports have claimed.

According to initial reports, Musharraf was suffering from a bout of prolonged illness and was undergoing treatment at the hospital.

Local media reports have quoted family members saying that the former four-star military general of Pakistan succumbed to Amyloidosis.

He had reportedly been in hospital for a couple of weeks after complications due to his ailment, reports claimed.

It may be noted that Musharraf was the 10th president of Pakistan after a successful military coup in 1999. He served as the 10th CJCSC from 1998 to 2001 and the 7th top general from 1998 to 2007.

In June 2022, Family members of Pervez Musharraf said that he is in a critical condition and his organs have malfunctioned.