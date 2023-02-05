Former Pakistan Prez Parvez Musharraf Passes Away

Former President of Pakistan and chief of army Parvez Musharraf passed away on Sunday at American Hospital in the United Arab Emirates (UAE), several reports have claimed.
According to initial reports, Musharraf was suffering from a bout of prolonged illness and was undergoing treatment at the hospital.
Local media reports have quoted family members saying that the former four-star military general of Pakistan succumbed to Amyloidosis.
He had reportedly been in hospital for a couple of weeks after complications due to his ailment, reports claimed.
It may be noted that Musharraf was the 10th president of Pakistan after a successful military coup in 1999. He served as the 10th CJCSC from 1998 to 2001 and the 7th top general from 1998 to 2007.
In June 2022, Family members of Pervez Musharraf said that he is in a critical condition and his organs have malfunctioned.
A message from the family of Pervez Musharraf said that his organs are malfunctioning, adding that his "recovery is not possible".
“He is not on the ventilator. Has been hospitalized for the last 3 weeks due to a complication of his ailment (Amyloidosis). Going through a difficult stage where recovery is not possible and organs are malfunctioning. Pray for ease in his daily living,” read the message on Pervez Musharraf's official Twitter handle.
The tweet by Musharraf's family follows after news of former Pakistan President Pervez Musharraf passing away in certain sections of Pakistan media created confusion, as several other publications denied the news.
Born in 1943, Musharraf served as Pakistan's president from 2001 to 2008. Facing charges back home for the assassination of former Prime Minister Benazir Bhutto in 2007, Musharraf has been living in Dubai for the last six years, where he has been getting treatment for amyloidosis, a disease that affects connective tissues and organs, inhibiting normal functioning.