Four-Day Ceasefire Between Israel and Hamas Begins Today; 13 Hostages Set For Initial Release

Al-Ansari mentioned that the list of captives to be freed has been sent to the Israeli intelligence service, Mossad. Once Mossad confirms the list of Palestinian inmates to be released, the process of freeing the prisoners will begin.

The prisoners will be transferred from two jails, Damon and Megiddo, southeast of Haifa, to the Ofer prison, south of Ramallah in the occupied West Bank, for final Red Cross examinations.