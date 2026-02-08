Four Indian Students Injured in Knife Attack at Russian University Hostel

A violent stabbing early Saturday at a student sports hall inside a university dormitory in Russia has left several people injured, including four Indian students, local media reported.

The frightening incident took place at the hostel of the State Medical University in Ufa, the capital of Bashkortostan Republic. According to preliminary reports from Russia’s Interior Ministry, a teenager armed with a knife suddenly attacked students gathered in the sports hall.

Witnesses described chaotic scenes as people scrambled for safety.

In the course of the attack, two responding police officers were also injured while trying to stop the attacker. The assailant reportedly resisted arrest and even wounded himself before being detained at the scene, Interior Ministry spokesperson Major General Irina Volk told the RTVI.com news portal.

At this stage, details about the severity of the injuries, both among the victims and the attacker, have not been fully confirmed.

Authorities have said that an investigation is underway, with the Investigative Committee questioning witnesses and reviewing the circumstances that led to the attack.

Officials have not yet shared a motive for the violence or whether the attacker knew the victims.

The Indian Embassy in Russia has said it is closely monitoring the situation. Embassy representatives are in contact with Russian authorities, while officials from the Indian Consulate in Kazan have travelled to Ufa to offer help to the injured students and coordinate further support.

The stabbing has raised alarm within the international student community in the region, highlighting concerns about safety on and around campus.

As the probe continues, more details are expected to emerge about the attacker’s background and the reasons behind this sudden outbreak of violence.

