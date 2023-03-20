Four Killed in Colombian Army Chopper Crash in Quibdó

At least four army members Colombia died after a military helicopter crashed in the Quibdó area in Chocó on Sunday afternoon. The unfortunate news was confirmed by President Gustavo Petro.

It has come to the fore that officers on board were doing supply work in the area when the chopper went down due to unknown reasons.

Confirming the news, President Petro tweeted, “A few minutes ago, an Army helicopter crashed in Quibdó while carrying out supply tasks. I have given the order to the authorities to move immediately to the area to deal with the emergency and investigate the causes of what happened.”

The horrifying video of the helicopter crash was posted on social media platforms showing the moments the chopper falls from the sky and into the trees in the Quibdó area in Chocó.