Four Killed in Colombian Army Chopper Crash in Quibdó

At least four army members Colombia died after a military helicopter crashed in the Quibdó area in Chocó on Sunday afternoon. The unfortunate news was confirmed by President Gustavo Petro.
It has come to the fore that officers on board were doing supply work in the area when the chopper went down due to unknown reasons.
Confirming the news, President Petro tweeted, “A few minutes ago, an Army helicopter crashed in Quibdó while carrying out supply tasks. I have given the order to the authorities to move immediately to the area to deal with the emergency and investigate the causes of what happened.”
The horrifying video of the helicopter crash was posted on social media platforms showing the moments the chopper falls from the sky and into the trees in the Quibdó area in Chocó.
President Petro tweeted, “It is with sadness that I am sorry to report that there were no survivors in the plane crash in Quibdó.”
“I accompany the families of the CT. Hector Jerez, TE. Julieth Garcia, SS. Johan Orozco and SS. Ruben Leguizamon in this painful moment. We will not leave them alone,” he added.
According to Colombian news outlets, the Public Force helicopter crashed at around 4 pm as the aircraft was flying over a residential area.
Meanwhile, the President has ordered local authorities to continue their investigation.
Commander of the Titán Joint Force Hector Alfonso Candelario informed that the aircraft was ‘totally incinerated’ after hitting the ground.