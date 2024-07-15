Four Killed, Several Injured in Birmingham Nightclub Shooting

Tragedy struck a Birmingham nightclub on Saturday night in England when at least one gunman opened fire during a birthday party, resulting in four deaths and multiple injuries.
Police responded to reports of the shooting on 27th Street North at approximately 11:08 p.m., according to Birmingham police spokesman Truman Fitzgerald. On arrival, officers discovered one man fatally shot on the sidewalk outside the nightclub, two women dead inside, and another man who later died at the hospital.
The victims have been identified as Lerandus Anderson, 24; Stevie McGhee, 39; Markeisha Gettings, 42; and Angela Weatherspoon, 56. McGhee was found outside the club, while Gettings and Weatherspoon were killed inside. Anderson was pronounced dead at the hospital.
In addition to the fatalities, ten other people were injured and are currently being treated at UAB Hospital. Some were transported by the Birmingham Fire Department, while others arrived in private vehicles.
The police stated that at least one suspect drove by in a vehicle and fired shots from the street into the nightclub. An altercation at the club may be connected to the shooting, but detectives are still investigating the details.
No arrests have been made, and authorities are appealing to the public for any information that might assist in the investigation. Federal law enforcement agencies are also aiding Birmingham police in the ongoing investigation.
This incident adds to the increasing number of mass shootings in the United States, raising concerns about public safety and gun violence.