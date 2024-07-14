K P Sharma Oli Becomes Nepal's Next Prime Minister, Swearing-in on July 15

K P Sharma Oli, poised to become Nepal's next Prime Minister, conducted consultations on Saturday with his coalition partner, the Nepali Congress, to finalize the ministerial lineup for the upcoming government.
The swearing-in ceremony for the new Prime Minister and cabinet members is anticipated to take place on Monday morning, following the appointment. Sources close to the Nepali Congress and CPN-UML suggest that a smaller cabinet will be announced on Monday before the oath-taking ceremony commences.
Amidst political turbulence in Nepal, CPN-UML leader Oli is set to return as Prime Minister after the incumbent, Pushpa Kamal Dahal 'Prachanda', failed to secure a vote of confidence in Parliament on Friday. Oli garnered support from Nepali Congress president Sher Bahadur Deuba, submitting signatures from 165 House of Representatives (HoR) members - 77 from his party and 88 from the NC - under Article 76-2 of the Constitution to form the new government.
Of the 21 ministries, the Nepali Congress is slated to receive nine, while the UML will hold eight ministries along with the Prime Minister's post, according to sources close to Oli. Key portfolios such as Home Affairs, Foreign Affairs, Finance, and Energy will be divided between the Nepali Congress and UML.
The CPN-UML convened a high-level meeting earlier on Saturday to chart the future course of action and finalize ministerial appointments for the new cabinet. Initially, a smaller cabinet will be formed, with plans to expand it subsequently, as noted by senior party leader and Standing Committee member Rajan Bhattarai.