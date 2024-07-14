K P Sharma Oli Becomes Nepal's Next Prime Minister, Swearing-in on July 15

Amidst political turbulence in Nepal, CPN-UML leader Oli is set to return as Prime Minister after the incumbent, Pushpa Kamal Dahal 'Prachanda', failed to secure a vote of confidence in Parliament on Friday. Oli garnered support from Nepali Congress president Sher Bahadur Deuba, submitting signatures from 165 House of Representatives (HoR) members - 77 from his party and 88 from the NC - under Article 76-2 of the Constitution to form the new government.