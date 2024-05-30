France and Germany Back Ukraine's Right to Strike Russian Military Sites

France and Germany have expressed support for Ukraine's use of their supplied weaponry to target military sites within Russia in response to attacks on Ukrainian soil.
French President Emmanuel Macron stated that Ukrainian forces should be allowed to neutralize military sites launching attacks from Russian bases, while emphasizing the importance of avoiding civilian casualties or targeting additional Russian sites.
German Chancellor Olaf Scholz echoed Macron's sentiments, affirming Ukraine's right to self-defense within the boundaries of international law and conditions set by weapon-supplying countries.
However, both leaders emphasized the need to prevent strikes on non-military targets in Russia to avoid escalating the conflict. This stance contrasts with previous Western policy, which restricted donated weapons to Ukrainian territory due to concerns about escalating violence and involving NATO.
Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky has repeatedly sought permission to expand the use of provided weaponry into Russia, and recent remarks from US Secretary of State Antony Blinken suggest a potential shift in policy, with the US indicating willingness to adapt its support for Ukraine in response to changing conditions. Blinken emphasized that while the US has not encouraged or enabled strikes beyond Ukrainian borders, it remains committed to ensuring Ukraine's ability to defend itself effectively.