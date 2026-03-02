From AI to Suicide Drones: Arsenal Used by US in Strikes on Iran

The United States deployed a powerful mix of advanced weapons, including artificial intelligence tools, during its latest military strikes on Iran under “Operation Epic Fury”.

Operation Epic Fury: The first 24 hours pic.twitter.com/VRcoc5G1Hd — U.S. Central Command (@CENTCOM) March 1, 2026

AI Tools Reportedly Used

The Pentagon is said to have used artificial intelligence services from US-based company Anthropic, including its Claude AI tools, during the strikes. The exact role of the AI systems in the operation remains unclear.

The reported use of Anthropic’s technology comes shortly after Washington labelled the company a “supply chain risk” and directed federal agencies to halt cooperation with it. Neither the Pentagon nor Anthropic has publicly confirmed how the AI tools were applied in the operation.

Anthropic’s AI systems are known to have been used within parts of the US intelligence community and armed services in the past, particularly for data analysis and classified work through cloud service partnerships.

B-2 Stealth Bombers Target Underground Sites

As part of the operation, the US deployed B-2 stealth bombers from American bases to strike hardened underground Iranian missile facilities. The aircraft dropped 2,000-pound bombs designed to penetrate fortified structures.

The B-2 bomber, built by Northrop Grumman, valued at around $2 billion per aircraft, is known for its ability to evade radar detection and carry out long-range missions. It has previously been used in strikes against Iranian-linked nuclear facilities.

Drones Take Centre Stage

Drones played a major role in the operation. The US military confirmed the use of one-way “suicide drones,” similar in appearance to the new LUCAS (Low-Cost Unmanned Combat Attack System) developed in Arizona.

In what officials described as a first, US Central Command also deployed one-way attack drones modeled after Iran’s Shahed drones. These relatively inexpensive systems, reportedly costing around $35,000 each, reflect a growing military strategy focused on “affordable mass,” where larger numbers of low-cost weapons are used alongside advanced aircraft.

The US also deployed MQ-9 Reaper drones and counter-drone systems during the strikes.

Cruise Missiles and Fighter Jets

Tomahawk cruise missiles were launched in long-range strikes against Iranian targets. These precision-guided missiles can travel up to 1,000 miles and are typically fired from naval vessels. Each missile costs over $1 million.

US Central Command released visuals showing F/A-18 and F-35 fighter jets participating in the operation. The F-35 stealth fighter is capable of evading radar and delivering precision-guided bombs, while the F/A-18 is a versatile jet used for both air combat and ground strikes.

Joint Action With Israel

The operation was reportedly carried out alongside Israel under the broader title “Operation Roaring Lion.” The Israeli Air Force said it continues to carry out waves of strikes targeting Iranian military assets, including locations in Tehran.

US Central Command stated that strikes were ongoing and shared details of weapons used within the first 24 hours of the campaign.

