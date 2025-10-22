Fugitive Diamond Trader Mehul Choksi Could Be Back in India Soon

Fugitive diamond trader Mehul Choksi may soon be sent back to India after the Antwerp Court of Appeal in Belgium ruled that the offences he is accused of are extraditable under both Indian and Belgian law. Choksi faces trial in the ₹13,000-crore Punjab National Bank (PNB) fraud case.

The court’s judgment confirmed that Choksi’s alleged crimes, including fraud, embezzlement, forgery, and involvement in a criminal organisation, are punishable under India’s Penal Code and Prevention of Corruption Act, as well as corresponding provisions under Belgian law. However, one charge related to the destruction of evidence was excluded, as it is not recognised in Belgium.

Choksi’s arguments claiming political persecution and alleged kidnapping from Antigua were dismissed. The court found no credible proof that the extradition request aimed to target him based on political affiliation, nationality, or religion. Extensive documents submitted by Choksi, including reports on prison conditions and previous cases, failed to demonstrate any real risk of mistreatment or denial of justice in India.

Indian authorities assured Belgium that Choksi would be held in humane conditions at Mumbai’s Arthur Road Jail. According to the guarantees, he will be housed in a barrack with two cells, private sanitation, and medical care. He will only be moved for court appearances or treatment, and will remain under judicial supervision rather than investigative agencies.

Choksi, who was arrested in Antwerp on April 11, 2025, has been in custody since, with multiple bail requests rejected. The Ministry of Home Affairs had previously submitted detailed assurances about his detention, healthcare, and oversight by the National and State Human Rights Commissions.

