Gangster Goldy Brar Shot Dead In US By Rival Gang: Reports

International criminal and gangster Goldy Brar linked to the murder of Punjabi musician Sidhu Moosewala, was shot dead in the United States, several media reports claimed on Wednesday. The incident is thought to have occurred at around 5:25 pm local time at Fairmont and Holt Avenue, according to News18.
According to the reports, unidentified assailants opened fire on Brar and his companion while they were standing outside his residence before fleeing the scene. Both individuals were rushed to the hospital, where one of them succumbed to their injuries.
Brar's acknowledged adversaries, criminals Arsh Dalla and Lakbhir, have purportedly claimed responsibility for the attack, citing their longstanding animosity towards him. However, there has been no response from Lawrence Bishnoi and other members of the associated gang regarding these allegations.
Goldy Brar, also known as Satwinderjit Singh, was born in Muktsar Sahib, Punjab, in 1994, into a family with a background in law enforcement. He was a Canadian-born BA graduate who reportedly worked remotely from Canada in Punjab.
Last year, Brar's cousin Gurlal Brar was killed outside a nightclub in Chandigarh. Bishnoi's gang allegedly targeted Gurlal, a close associate, in retaliation for the death of Youth Congress leader Gurlal Pahalwan. Following these incidents, Goldy reportedly relocated to Canada in 2021. He initially entered Canada on a student visa in 2017.