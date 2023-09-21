Another Khalistan-Linked Gangster Shot Dead In Canada Amid Diplomatic Tensions With India

Amid escalating diplomatic stand-off between India and Canada, an aide of Khalistani terrorist Arshdeep Singh, was killed in Canada’s Winnipeg city.
According to reports, Sukhdool Singh, who was wanted in India, was killed in an inter-gang rivalry. He had earlier escaped from his hometown in Punjab to Canada. In 2017, Singh obtained a passport and a police clearance certificate on forged documents to flee to Canada despite having seven criminal cases registered against him.
He had managed to escape Punjab with the help of two police officials, who were later arrested by police.
Notably, the killing of Sukhdool comes at the backdrop of growing tensions between India and Canada over the killing of another another Khalistani terrorist Hardeep Singh Nijjar in Surrey, British California. Nijjar was gunned down outside a gurdwara in June.
Earlier on Monday, Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau leveled serious allegations against the Indian government saying that there were links between the latter and Hardeep Singh Nijjar, whom he called a "Canadian citizen". Nijjar was the chief of the Khalistan Tiger Force (KTF).
"Canadian security agencies have been actively pursuing credible allegations of a potential link between agents of the Government of India and the killing of a Canadian citizen, Hardeep Singh Nijjar," Trudeau said while speaking at the House of Commons in Ottawa.
Meanwhile, India rejected Trudeau's allegations as "absurd" and "motivated" and expelled a senior Canadian diplomat in a tit-for-tat move to Ottawa's expulsion of an Indian official over the matter.