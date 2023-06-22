Gas Explosion Injures 37 in Central Paris

At least 37 persons sustained injuries in a fiery gas explosion that took place in Central Paris following which hundreds of firefighters were deployed to the site to control the situation, reports emerged on Thursday.
According to reports, the explosion took place in a building that housed a design school and the Catholic education system headquarters in Rue-Saint-Jacques, in the fifth arrondissement of the French capital.
As many as 270 firefighters were deployed at the site to douse the flames.
In the explosion, 37 people sustained injuries of which four were admitted to a hospital in critical condition while two are feared to be missing in the rubble.
The French Interior Minister, Gerald Darmanin was quoted by CNN saying, “It’s possible that we will find dead bodies tonight, or we will find them alive. Investigators still don’t know how the gas explosion occurred. There was no alarm sent out before the incident.”
The cause of the gas explosion is yet to be determined by the investigators.
So far, no casualties have been reported as a result of the explosion in Central Paris.
