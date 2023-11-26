Gaza: Hamas Frees Second Batch of 17 Hostages

As many as 17 hostages were released by the terror group Hamas as a part of the second batch of hostages freed after a long delay. The released hostages were sent to Egypt, reported The Times of Israel.
According to the Israel Defence Forces (IDF), it has been reported that the Red Cross has transferred these hostages to Egypt.
The Times of Israel on Sunday reported that the released hostages consisted of 13 individuals from Israel and four Thailand nationals, as stated in the information provided.
The group transporting the captives will go towards the Kerem Shalom border point, where Israeli authorities will confirm the roster of individuals.
"IDF representatives are updating their families regularly," said the IDF.
Meanwhile, certain families of the hostages have started to recognize and verify the identities of these hostages who are en route to Israel.
According to The Times of Israel, the captives consist of a 12-year-old girl called Hila Rotem, who was taken by Hamas militants along with her mother, Raya Rotem, aged 54, who has not been set free.
Another captive, a 9-year-old named Emily Hand, was initially believed to be one of the individuals who lost their lives during Hamas' assault on Kibbutz Be'eri on October 7. Emily was taken away while she was staying overnight at a friend's residence on the Kibbutz.
Noam Or, aged 17, and Alma Or, aged 13, were also abducted by Hamas militants from their residence in Kibbutz Be'eri on October 7, along with their father, Dror Or, aged 48, and their cousin, Liam Or, aged 18. Sadly, their mother, Yonat Or, lost her life in the assault.
However, it is believed that Dror and Liam continue to be held captive by Hamas in Gaza.
Furthermore, as reported by The Times of Israel, it is believed that the majority of the Israeli hostages were taken by Hamas militants from Kibbutz Be'eri.
The Hamas terrorist organization recently declared that it had released a total of 20 hostages. This group included 13 Israelis and seven individuals from other countries, and they were handed over to the Red Cross.