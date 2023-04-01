Georgia Becomes First US State to Condemn Hinduphobia

Georgia became the first-ever US State to pass a resolution to condemn Hinduphobia, reports emerged on Friday.

According to reports, the US Georgia Assembly recognized the contributions of Indian Americans and Hindu Americans in the country and called out the rise of Hinduphobia around the region.

The Coalition of Hindu of North America (CoHNA) took to twitter and wrote, “In a historic move, Georgia legislature passes the first ever County Resolution condemning #Hinduphobia and anti-Hindu bigotry! The resolution recognized the contributions of Indian Americans and Hindu Americans in Georgia and called out rising #Hinduphobia around the country. This trend has been documented by the @HinduphobiaConf anf the research done by @RutgersU and @ncri_io.”