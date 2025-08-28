German Precision, French Intellect: India Emerges as Global GCC Hub

India’s reputation as a hub for global capability centres (GCCs) is increasingly attributed to its professionals’ ability to adapt to diverse work cultures, industry experts say. According to a report, this cultural flexibility now complements traditional strengths such as technical skills, cost advantages, and English proficiency, making India a preferred base for multinational companies.

Advertisment

“For years, India’s GCC growth has been tied to its skilled workforce and cost efficiency. But cultural assimilation has emerged as a critical differentiator,” said Mohit Mathur, Chief Business Officer for GCCs at Quess Corp. “India’s GCC talent demonstrates remarkable adaptability to global cultures, going beyond superficial changes to deeply align with parent organisations.”

Mathur cited a survey showing that 84% of GCCs consider cultural integration a bigger challenge than regulatory compliance. As a result, cross-cultural training and overseas assignments are now integral components of GCC strategies in India.

Adaptability varies across regions. With American partners, Indian teams prioritise direct, outcome-driven communication, while German collaborations demand precision and discipline. In Japanese organisations, where consensus and etiquette are valued, Indian teams respond by implementing structured meetings and strict punctuality. “This cultural flexibility is far from incidental—it is a key reason India continues to be the world’s most preferred GCC hub,” says Mathur.

Bringing German Precision to India

Mercedes-Benz Research and Development India (MBRDI) underscores the value of cultural training. With its German heritage rooted in engineering precision and punctuality, the company conducts structured programs to help employees adapt and align with these practices.

“We actively encourage our employees to gain a deep understanding of German culture, language, and business practices,” says Mahesh Medhekar, VP of Human Relations at MBRDI. The centre also runs a German language programme, with nearly 400 employees enrolling annually.

Pure Storage, a California-based data storage company, has sought to bring its innovation-focused culture to India. “From the start, we aimed to build a work environment in India that reflects the spirit of our Silicon Valley headquarters—emphasising ownership, innovation, and clarity of thought,” says Ajeya Motaganahalli, VP of Engineering and MD of Pure Storage India R&D.

French Excellence

At Thales, cultural integration is promoted through mobility programs, where Indian engineers spend time in France to understand local workplace practices and communication styles. “These experiences help our employees adapt to diverse environments while enhancing their ability to contribute innovative ideas across the Group,” says Sekhar Sahay, HR Director for India at Thales.

Shared Identity at Novartis

Swiss healthcare giant Novartis adopts a distinct strategy, focusing on a unified global identity rather than duplicating the headquarters’ culture. “We don’t ‘mirror’ headquarters culture—we operate as one global team anchored in shared purpose and values,” says Ganpat Anchaliya, head of the Novartis corporate centre in India.

At Target’s Bengaluru centre, cultural immersion extends to customer behaviour. The company has set up a Guest Experience Centre, using virtual reality to simulate the US shopping environment. “Staying closely connected to the US retail landscape and the consumer mindset is critical,” says Andrea Zimmerman, SVP & President for Target in India. This allows employees to understand American shopping habits and design solutions tailored to them.

The Two-Way Advantage

Executives stress that cultural exchange is reciprocal. Mercedes-Benz trains its German staff in Indian practices, while Novartis and Thales promote collaborative approaches. This mutual adaptation strengthens organisations, as interacting cultures adjust to each other, creating workplace models that go beyond any single country’s norms.

Also Read: India Poised to Become World’s Second-Largest Economy by 2038, EY Report Says