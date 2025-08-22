Kyndryl to Invest $2.25 Billion in India, Launch AI Lab in Bengaluru

Kyndryl has unveiled its India growth strategy, committing $2.25 billion over the next three years. The plan focuses on modernising critical technology infrastructure for leading organisations, building future-ready talent, and setting up an AI lab in India to strengthen its presence in the world’s most populous nation.

“Kyndryl is proud to be a trusted partner for our customers and a preferred employer for tens of thousands of our people in India,” said Martin Schroeter, Chairman and CEO of Kyndryl. “We remain dedicated to empowering our workforce, enhancing technical expertise, and deepening community partnerships to drive growth, innovation, and opportunity.”

Bengaluru AI Innovation Lab to Foster Co-Creation

Kyndryl’s commitment includes setting up an AI Innovation Lab in Bengaluru, strengthening collaboration with the Government of India on AI, nurturing IT talent, and providing digital training to nearly 200,000 citizens.

“India welcomes global partners to tap into our nation’s vast opportunities and work with our talented youth to innovate and excel,” said Prime Minister Narendra Modi. “Together, we can create solutions that serve India and drive global progress.”

AI labs to advance consulting, governance and resilience

Kyndryl will set up an AI Innovation Lab in Bengaluru to enhance its AI-driven consulting services. The Lab will bring together data scientists, consultants, and experts to enable collaborative co-creation, helping businesses adopt and implement AI, software, and platform engineering solutions. Modeled after its AI labs in the UK and Singapore, the Bengaluru Lab will focus on hiring and training talent in AI and related fields such as data, cloud, applications, and platform engineering.

Aligned with the goals of the INDIAai Mission, Kyndryl is bringing enterprise-grade AI solutions to support digital public infrastructure, governance transformation, and economic growth. Through its new Bengaluru Lab, the company will drive projects that demonstrate the use of AI in governance, critical infrastructure, and cyber resilience.

Partnership with Govt of India on Regulatory Reforms

Kyndryl is strengthening its collaboration with the Government of India to accelerate AI-driven governance. The company is signing an MoU with the Ministry of Commerce & Industry under the Ease of Doing Business (EoDB) initiative, showcasing how its AI platform, Kyndryl Bridge, along with agentic AI capabilities, is helping advance India’s regulatory reform agenda.

Kyndryl is dedicated to addressing the rising demand for advanced digital skills vital to India’s economic growth. The company is continuously upskilling its workforce in AI, cybersecurity, and other emerging technologies. As part of this effort, it plans to open offices in Tier 2 and Tier 3 cities to tap into high-potential talent and boost regional innovation ecosystems. Kyndryl will also collaborate with graduate schools and research institutions to launch a new early-career program in India.

Kyndryl to Expand into Tier 2 & 3 Cities and Strengthen Workforce Skills

Through its social impact initiatives and Kyndryl Foundation grants, the company aims to train 200,000 people across India in high-demand digital skills. As part of this effort, it is introducing the Kyndryl Skilling program, which will offer advanced courses in areas such as DevSecOps, Cloud Operations, and Resilient Systems. The program will be hosted on the National Institute of Electronics & Information Technology (NIELIT) portal to help students and professionals build expertise in emerging technologies. This follows the recent launch of a cybersecurity skilling facility in Mumbai by the Data Security Council of India (DSCI) in partnership with the Kyndryl Foundation, designed to create career opportunities for underserved youth.

Kyndryl partners with a wide range of leading organisations in India, including Bangalore International Airport, Canara Bank, Central Board of Direct Taxes, CreditAccess Grameen, Dr Lal PathLabs, Dr Reddy’s Laboratories, ESAF Small Finance Bank, Godrej Consumer Products, Honda Motorcycles and Scooter India, Noida International Airport, and the National Stock Exchange of India, among others. The company is prioritising strategic areas such as AI, cybersecurity, and hybrid IT modernisation to support India’s digital public infrastructure goals and long-term economic growth.

