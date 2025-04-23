Global Condemnation Pours In After Pahalgam Terror Attack Kills 26 Tourists

A wave of global condemnation has swept across the international community after a deadly terrorist attack in the picturesque Baisaran meadow, near Pahalgam, Jammu and Kashmir, left 26 tourists dead and dozens more injured on Tuesday.

The brutal assault, just five kilometers from the popular resort town, has drawn strong reactions and messages of solidarity from leaders around the world, with many reaffirming their commitment to stand with India in the fight against terrorism.

Trump Expresses “Full Support” to Modi, People of India

Former U.S. President Donald Trump took to his social media platform Truth Social to voice his anguish over the attack, calling the news from Kashmir "deeply disturbing." He assured Prime Minister Narendra Modi and the people of India of “full support” from the United States.

“We pray for the souls of those lost, and for the recovery of the injured… Prime Minister Modi, and the incredible people of India, have our full support and deepest sympathies,” Trump said.

In a phone call with PM Modi, Trump reportedly expressed solidarity and pledged support to bring the perpetrators of what he called a "heinous attack" to justice.

U.S. Vice President JD Vance, who is currently on an official visit to India, also extended condolences.

“Usha and I extend our condolences to the victims… We have been overcome with the beauty of this country and its people. Our thoughts and prayers are with them,” Vance posted on X.

Russia, UK, France, and Israel Join in Strong Condemnation

Russian President Vladimir Putin, in a message released by the Russian Embassy, condemned the attack and emphasized the need to punish its perpetrators.

“There can be no justification for this brutal crime… Russia is ready to strengthen cooperation with Indian partners in fighting all forms of terrorism,” Putin stated.

Newly appointed UK Prime Minister Keir Starmer called the attack "utterly devastating" and offered condolences to the victims and their families.

“My thoughts are with those affected, their loved ones, and the people of India,” he posted on X.

From Europe, Italian PM Giorgia Meloni and French Ambassador Thierry Mathou both expressed their nations’ support. Meloni conveyed “deep sadness” while Mathou reiterated France’s solidarity in combating terrorism.

Israel, Iran, UAE Echo Support

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, addressing his Indian counterpart directly, said:

“My dear friend @narendramodi, I am deeply saddened by the barbaric terrorist attack… Israel stands with India in its fight against terrorism.”

The Iranian Embassy in New Delhi strongly condemned the attack, extending "heartfelt condolences" to the families of the victims and wishing a speedy recovery to the injured.

The United Arab Emirates also issued a stern rebuke of the attack, rejecting all forms of terrorism and violence, particularly those aimed at disrupting regional stability.

Amit Shah Rushes to Srinagar

In a swift response to the tragedy, Union Home Minister Amit Shah flew to Srinagar on Tuesday evening to assess the security situation firsthand. Upon arrival, he proceeded directly to the Raj Bhavan to hold high-level meetings with local officials and security agencies.

As the investigation unfolds, security has been tightened across Jammu and Kashmir, and search operations are underway to track down those responsible for what is now one of the deadliest attacks in the region in recent years.

