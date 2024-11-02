Global Praise Pours In for Burj Khalifa’s Dazzling Diwali Display

Dubai’s iconic Burj Khalifa, the tallest building in the world, recently celebrated Diwali—the Indian festival of lights—by illuminating in vibrant and intricate patterns.
A video of the spectacular display, shared by Emaar Group, features the skyscraper adorned with a message: “Celebrating the festival of light, wishing you joy, health, and prosperity. Happy Diwali.” The Emaar Group posted the video on social media, captioning it, “Celebrating the Festival of Lights at the #BurjKhalifa! May this Diwali bring joy, prosperity, and peace to all.”
The video quickly went viral, amassing over 345,000 views as social media users praised Dubai’s dedication to honoring global cultures. “Tallest building in the world wishing Happy Diwali? That’s pretty cool. Dubai’s got it going on,” commented one user, while another noted, “UAE always shows the best of world cultures.” Many expressed gratitude for the tribute, with some remarking on the building’s breathtaking appearance.
Known for marking various international events, the Burj Khalifa previously lit up in India’s Tricolor for the nation’s 77th Independence Day. This Diwali illumination reflects Dubai’s spirit of inclusivity and the Burj Khalifa’s role as a beacon of global unity, honouring cultural diversity on an international stage.