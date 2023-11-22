Global South Leaders Call for International Cooperation to Combat Terrorism

Leaders from the Global South countries recalled their commitment to strengthening international cooperation to combat terrorism and expressed their concern at the ongoing conflicts at the Voice of the Global South Summit.
The world leaders also expressed their concern at the ongoing conflicts and the disproportionate adverse impact on developmental efforts in the countries of the Global South while advocating for a return to dialogue and diplomatic discussions.
The leaders reaffirmed their dedication to enhancing global collaboration in the fight against terrorism in all its various forms. They emphasized the importance of preventing the misuse of new and emerging technologies for terrorist activities. They also called for increased international cooperation and national cyber capabilities to address this issue, as stated by the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA).
The leaders stressed the need to reform global governance structures in order to make them more responsive to contemporary realities and the global challenges of the 21st century, especially the needs of the Global South.
They also highlighted the importance of peace and security for development, showing their strong dedication to resolving conflicts peacefully and fairly. They reiterated the necessity of creating societies that are peaceful, fair, and inclusive.