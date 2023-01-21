Goa-Bound Flight Makes Emergency Landing in Uzbekistan

A Goa-bound flight from Russia made an emergency landing in Uzbekistan with 232 passengers onboard following a security threat on Saturday. This was informed by the Russian embassy in India.

Taking to Twitter, the embassy said, "According to available information, the plane made an emergency landing in Uzbekistan after a report of an alleged bomb scare. The aircraft is being inspected, the airline is preparing accommodations for the passengers in hotels."

They further added that they were closely monitoring the situation after the alleged bomb threat around the Azur Air flight AZV243 en route from Perm to Goa.

Earlier today, the flight offering services to destinations in Europe, Asia, Africa and Central America, had a total of 238 passengers on board, including two infants and seven crew members.

Further details underway.