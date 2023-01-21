Woman with Jakoi Khaloi Bamboo Art Garners Positive Reaction on FB

Krishi Jagran of Delhi, which is a multilingual magazine, posted a photo of a bamboo art on Facebook on January 15 portraying a woman.

The photo portrayed a village woman carrying Jakoi (bamboo scoop used for fishing) and Khaloi (kind of shovel used for fishing) who went to catch fish.

The post has garnered a lot of positive comments and likes on the social media platform.

One has appreciated the person who created the beautiful bamboo art and commented, “The one who has created the woman with jakoi with bamboo is commendable.”

Another one said, “These are pride of Assamese artists.”

Few have wished the artists of a bright future.

It may be mentioned that Krishi Jagran is a multilingual magazine in India which comes in 12 languages- (Hindi, Punjabi, Gujarati, Marathi, Kannada, Telugu, Bengali, Assamese, Odia, Tamil, Malayalam and English).