"God Saved Me," Proclaims Trump, Vows to Be President for 'All of America'

Republican Presidential candidate Donald Trump took center stage on the final day of the Republican National Convention in Milwaukee, entering the arena to chants of "USA, USA" and the anthem "God Bless America."
Sporting a bandage over his right ear, a mark from an assassination attempt at a rally in Butler, Pennsylvania, Trump formally accepted the Republican nomination to run for the White House in 2024.
"I am running to be president for all America, not half of America because there is no victory in winning for half of America. So, tonight with faith and devotion I proudly accept your nomination for president of the United States," Trump declared. "In four months we will have an incredible victory. We will launch a new era of peace and prosperity, for all religions, people, and creeds. I will be the president of all of America and not of half of America because there is no victory by half."
Trump’s message of unity marked a notable shift from his earlier rallies, which were characterized by stringent criticism of incumbent President Joe Biden. Addressing the recent assassination attempt, Trump expressed his gratitude to the American people for their support and recounted the harrowing experience.
"Let me begin this evening by expressing my gratitude to the American people for your outpouring of love and support following the assassination attempt at my rally on Saturday. The assassin's bullet came within a quarter of an inch of taking my life," he said. "I will only tell you about the event once, as it is too painful to tell. I felt something very strong, I knew it was a bullet and that we were under attack. I felt safe because I had God by my side. Bullets were flying at us, but I was calm. The public loves me, they didn't run. Brave people. I shouldn't be here tonight. Nothing will stop me in this mission. We will not bend, we will not break, and we will never retreat. I pledge my soul to this nation."
Trump also called on Democrats to reduce their rhetoric against him, suggesting that the ongoing attacks had made him a target. "We are one nation under God, indivisible. The spirit of the Democratic party must immediately stop using justice as a weapon for political persecution. I am the person who is saving democracy for the people of our country," he stated.
As pressure mounts on President Biden to withdraw from the race, the Republicans appear to have gained momentum. With Trump positioning himself as a unifying president for all Americans, the race to the White House just got tougher for the Democrats.