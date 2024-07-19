"God Saved Me," Proclaims Trump, Vows to Be President for 'All of America'

"Let me begin this evening by expressing my gratitude to the American people for your outpouring of love and support following the assassination attempt at my rally on Saturday. The assassin's bullet came within a quarter of an inch of taking my life," he said. "I will only tell you about the event once, as it is too painful to tell. I felt something very strong, I knew it was a bullet and that we were under attack. I felt safe because I had God by my side. Bullets were flying at us, but I was calm. The public loves me, they didn't run. Brave people. I shouldn't be here tonight. Nothing will stop me in this mission. We will not bend, we will not break, and we will never retreat. I pledge my soul to this nation."