Trump Picks JD Vance as VP Candidate For 2024 US Presidential Race

As the US presidential elections draw near, former President Donald Trump has announced his choice for Vice President, selecting JD Vance as his running mate on Monday. Trump confirmed Vance's candidacy through a post on social media.
"After lengthy deliberation and thought, and considering the tremendous talents of many others, I have decided that the person best suited to assume the position of Vice President of the United States is Senator J.D. Vance of the Great State of Ohio," Trump posted on Truth Social.
Vance, who once fiercely criticized Trump, has since embraced the former president's populist ideology. This choice further elevates his political profile. Vance, a venture entrepreneur and the author of the best-selling memoir "Hillbilly Elegy," was elected to the US Senate in 2022 with Trump's support during a fierce Republican primary.
"J.D. honorably served our Country in the Marine Corps, graduated from Ohio State University in two years, Summa Cum Laude, and is a Yale Law School Graduate, where he was Editor of The Yale Law Journal and President of the Yale Law Veterans Association. J.D.'s book, 'Hillbilly Elegy,' became a Major Best Seller and Movie, as it championed the hardworking men and women of our Country. J.D. has had a very successful business career in Technology and Finance, and now, during the Campaign, will be strongly focused on the people he fought so brilliantly for, the American Workers and Farmers in Pennsylvania, Michigan, Wisconsin, Ohio, Minnesota, and far beyond...." Trump further stated in his post.
"...As Vice President, J.D. will continue to fight for our Constitution, stand with our Troops, and will do everything he can to help me MAKE AMERICA GREAT AGAIN. Congratulations to Senator J.D. Vance, his wife, Usha, who also graduated from Yale Law School, and their three beautiful children. MAGA2024!" the post added.
This decision comes after speculation that Marco Rubio of Florida and Governor Doug Burgum of North Dakota were frontrunners for the VP spot. Vance has been a staunch supporter of Trump in the Senate, often voting in line with Trump's positions. Earlier this year, he opposed a bill aimed at assisting Ukraine, echoing Trump's criticism of increased aid. Vance also has a close relationship with Donald Trump Jr., according to CNN.
Vance, a veteran, author, and former venture capitalist, was one of the contenders vetted by the Trump campaign. Born James David Bowman in Middletown, Ohio, he was raised by his grandparents after his father left and his mother struggled with addiction.
In 2017, Vance returned to Ohio to work in venture capital. He and his wife, Usha Chilukuri Vance, whom he met at Yale, have three children. Usha Vance, an attorney, has had a successful career in the legal field. She is the daughter of Indian immigrant parents and grew up in a San Diego suburb with a strong emphasis on education and hard work. She also attended Yale University and Yale Law School.
While at Yale, Usha served as managing editor of the Yale Journal of Law & Technology and executive development editor of The Yale Law Journal, according to her biography from Munger, Tolles & Olson law firm.
This development follows a recent assassination attempt on former President Trump at a campaign rally in Pennsylvania on Saturday (July 13). The Trump campaign stated that the former president, after his brush with death, will call for unity instead of criticizing his political adversaries as he faces President Biden in the 2024 election rematch.
Trump was on stage at a rally in Butler, Pennsylvania, when gunshots rang out, prompting Secret Service agents to storm the stage. Trump was escorted off the stage with visible blood on his face, stating that the bullet pierced the upper part of his ear. One rally attendee was killed, and two others were critically injured. The gunman was killed by Secret Service agents. The FBI identified the shooter as Thomas Matthew Crooks and stated that an investigation is underway.
Earlier in the day, the classified documents case against Trump was dismissed by Judge Aileen Cannon, according to CNN. Cannon ruled that the appointment of special counsel Jack Smith "violated the Constitution." Trump had been indicted in June last year by a federal grand jury in Miami for taking classified national defense documents from the White House and resisting the government's attempts to retrieve them. Trump and his aide, Walt Nauta, pleaded not guilty to the charges.