Google Hit with Record-Breaking $2.5 Decillion Fine By Russian Court

In an unprecedented ruling, a Russian court has imposed a staggering fine of approximately $2.5 decillion (two undecillion rubles) on Google, penalizing the tech giant for refusing to restore the accounts of pro-Kremlin media outlets.
The astronomical sum far exceeds the global GDP, estimated at around $100 trillion by the World Bank, marking an intense escalation in the standoff between Russia and Western tech firms.
The case traces back to 2020 when YouTube, owned by Google, banned the ultra-nationalist Russian channel Tsargrad due to U.S. sanctions, sparking a fierce legal battle. Now, 17 Russian media outlets, including Zvezda, a Ministry of Defence-owned network, are suing Google for blocking their content. The court has set an initial daily penalty of 100,000 rubles ($1,025) for Google’s non-compliance, with the fine doubling weekly, leading to the colossal figure.
Lawyer Ivan Morozov explained to state-run TASS that the court based its decision on Article 13.41 of the Administrative Offenses Code, which addresses online censorship. The court ordered Google to restore the blocked channels, stipulating that fines would continue to compound indefinitely if the channels remain inaccessible within nine months.
In court, the presiding judge commented on the unusual nature of the ruling, stating, “This case involves many, many zeros,” underscoring the mind-boggling scale of the penalty. Despite the ruling, Google reported quarterly revenues of $88 billion, showing the massive disparity between its earnings and the fines imposed.
Since 2022, Google has largely ceased operations in Russia, citing government restrictions, including the seizure of its bank accounts, as a driving force. Alphabet, Google’s parent company, downplayed the ruling in its latest financial statement, asserting that it does not anticipate any material impacts from ongoing legal challenges, though analysts predict protracted legal battles over global asset seizures.