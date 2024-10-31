Google Hit with Record-Breaking $2.5 Decillion Fine By Russian Court

The case traces back to 2020 when YouTube, owned by Google, banned the ultra-nationalist Russian channel Tsargrad due to U.S. sanctions, sparking a fierce legal battle. Now, 17 Russian media outlets, including Zvezda, a Ministry of Defence-owned network, are suing Google for blocking their content. The court has set an initial daily penalty of 100,000 rubles ($1,025) for Google’s non-compliance, with the fine doubling weekly, leading to the colossal figure.