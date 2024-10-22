PM Modi Heads To Russia for 16th BRICS Summit in Kazan
Prime Minister Narendra Modi embarked on a two-day visit to Russia on Tuesday to participate in the 16th BRICS Summit, being held in Kazan from October 22-24 under Russia’s chairmanship. The summit, themed "Strengthening Multilateralism for Just Global Development and Security," is expected to offer a platform for world leaders to discuss critical global issues.
The Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) highlighted that the summit will provide a valuable opportunity to assess the progress of BRICS initiatives and explore new areas for future collaboration.
During his visit, PM Modi is set to hold bilateral meetings with BRICS counterparts and other invited leaders on the sidelines of the summit. Among these engagements, a key meeting with Russian President Vladimir Putin is confirmed.
This marks PM Modi's second visit to Russia in 2024. In July, he traveled to Moscow for the 22nd India-Russia Annual Summit, where he was honored with Russia’s highest civilian award, the Order of St. Andrew the Apostle.
Indian Ambassador to Russia, Vinay Kumar, reiterated India’s commitment to economic cooperation within BRICS. He emphasized that some of the key issues to be discussed at the summit include expanding economic cooperation, trade settlement in national currencies, and sustainable development. PM Modi’s LiFE mission, aimed at tackling climate change, along with efforts toward digital and financial inclusion, will also be on the agenda.
Speaking about India’s contributions, Ambassador Kumar noted, "India is a founding member of BRICS and remains committed to economic cooperation. There is growing interest globally, especially from the Global South, to engage with BRICS."
The BRICS grouping, initially formed in 2006 with Brazil, Russia, India, and China, expanded to include South Africa in 2010. In 2024, BRICS further expanded with the addition of five new members—Egypt, Ethiopia, Iran, Saudi Arabia, and the UAE.
On the India-Russia bilateral front, Ambassador Kumar highlighted that both nations are actively working to meet the trade target of USD 100 billion by 2030, set during PM Modi's July visit. He noted that joint working groups have been meeting to finalize sector-specific plans, with the next India-Russia Intergovernmental Commission meeting slated for November.
During the summit, PM Modi and President Putin are expected to review bilateral relations and discuss future directions for strengthening cooperation between the two nations.