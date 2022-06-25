India Sees Marginal Decline With Just Under 16K Daily Covid-19 Cases

India reported a total of 15,940 Covid-19 cases in the last 24 hours on Saturday, according to data from the Union ministry of health and family welfare. This is a decline from yesterday’s 17,336 cases.

However, the active cases in the country rose to 91,779 which is 0.21 per cent of the total cases.

Meanwhile, as many as 20 people succumbed to the virus in the last 24 hours taking the total number of deaths due to Covid-19 to 5, 24,974.

Moreover, a total of 12,425 people were discharged during that time, having recovered from the infection.